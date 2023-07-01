Mental health Funding

The Oregon Legislature passed measures to provide more residential care, respond to people in crises and fight the opioid overdose epidemic.

 Metro Creative Connection

On some fronts, the Oregon Legislature took immediate action to address the state’s behavioral health and addiction crises. On another front, lawmakers avoided direct action by creating a task force to discuss solutions.

For example, lawmakers passed an expansive proposal that would make opioid overdose reversal medication more widely available in different settings, like public schools and buildings. They also passed a 40-cent monthly phone tax to pay for a new crisis hotline, 988. But other decisions will take more time to play out: They formed a task force to look at alcohol taxes and addiction programs rather than raise the beer and wine tax to pay for recovery programs.

0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.