Meredith Lodging filed a complaint Wednesday, March 3, with the US District Court of Oregon against Vacasa. Meredith Lodging claims Vacasa has embarked on a smear campaign, contacting Meredith Lodgings homeowners and spreading false and misleading statements about the company.
In the lawsuit, Meredith Lodging brings a false advertising claim under the federal Lanham Act, as well as defamation and trade libel claims under state law. The complaint states over the last two months, Vacasa’s sales representatives have contacted homeowners who Vacasa knows are under contract with Meredith Lodging, and spreading false and misleading statements about the company, including that it “suffers from lack of cleanliness,” “has problems with its housekeeping crews,” and does not have “A manager to manage negative online reviews.”
Annie Robertson, chief legal officer of Meredith Lodging, said these statements are false and misleading.
“Meredith Lodging is standing up for its homeowners who have been disturbed by unwelcomed solicitation calls,” Robertson said. “We are asking the court to require Vacasa to stop making these calls, falsely defaming a business.”
Robertson said Meredith Lodging, on behalf of its own business and for all of the other locally operated vacation rental property management companies, is also protecting its business from untoward business practices.
Meredith Lodging is a family owned business with regional headquarters in Lincoln City and Bend, and additional offices along the coast and Central Oregon, manages more than 700 homes exclusively in Oregon. Vacasa, based in Portland, provides property management services to over 25,000 vacation rentals in the U.S., Europe, Central and South America, and South Africa.
“We did not want to have to resort to this lawsuit,” Robertson said. “Unfortunately, after sending Vacasa a letter and requesting they stop, they did not agree, and so now, we are taking a stand.”
Vacasa has not responded to request for comment at the time this article was published.
