U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley on Tuesday, April 5, celebrated his 500th town hall in Oregon since joining the U.S. Senate. He reached the milestone while hosting a virtual town hall in Lincoln County.
“I hold a town hall in every Oregon county, every year because they enable me to hear directly from folks on the ground about the ideas and priorities that matter most to them. Oregonians’ perspectives help me to consider how to vote on bills, what projects to fund, and what programs to create. There is no substitute for hearing directly from Oregonians,” Merkley said.
“My town halls also continue to serve as safe spaces for people to express their points-of-view during these increasingly divisive times. It is only through listening to others that we can get out of our own media bubbles and challenge our own assumptions. I’m so grateful to the thousands of Oregonians who have taken time to participate in my 500 town halls – an average of one every ten days since Oregonians sent me to the Senate. Onward to 1,000!”.
Since taking office in 2009, Sen. Merkley has kept his promise to hold an open town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year, some of which have been virtual during the pandemic. Today’s virtual discussion in Lincoln County marked his 32nd town hall of 2022.
The schedule for remaining 2022 town halls is as follows, with additional details, including Zoom information, to be sent to local media ahead of each town hall:
Washington County Wednesday, April 6
Lane County Thursday, April 7
Linn County Monday, April 11
Benton County Monday, April 11
