Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley on Tuesday, April 5, will hold a remote and telephone town hall for constituents in Lincoln County. He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks,” Merkley said. “The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law, like the projects for Oregon passing into law this weekend to fight wildfire smoke, invest in infrastructure and jobs, and address housing shortages. I look forward to these discussions—whether they’re in person, online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone—about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. This town hall will be his 500th as a U.S. Senator and his 32nd town hall this year. Details are below.
What:
Lincoln County Town Hall
When:
Tuesday April 5, 2022
4:30 p.m.
Where:
On a computer, smartphone or tablet: click here to join the Zoom meeting
On the phone:
Dial: 669-254-5252
Meeting ID: 161 148 6275#
Participant ID: #
Passcode: 65621354#
