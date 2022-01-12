The Mid-Coast Water Planning Partnership announced Friday, Jan. 7, that a draft plan, The Mid-Coast Water Action Plan, is available for public review and comment. The announcement is a culmination of five years (2016 through 2021) of cooperative work by over 250 stakeholders to create a plan to balance future water needs in the Mid-Coast Basin (Cascade Head to Cape Perpetua).
This pilot program was guided and supported by Oregon’s Integrated Water Resources Strategy. The draft plan can be found on the Mid-Coast Water Planning Partnership website: https://www.midcoastwaterpartners.com/mcwpp-water-action-plan.
The public is invited to review the draft and report back their level of support for the plan’s proposed actions. This information will help gauge community support for the draft and inform future updates to the plan. Specific proposed actions appear in the Implementation Table (pages 54-79). If you are not familiar with the Partnership or need a refresher, please read the Executive Summary (pages viii – 14) for context and explore the Partnership’s website for information.
Your input will be anonymous, and a compiled list of comments will be shared with partners and posted to the website. Please download a copy of the draft plan from the website https://www.midcoastwaterpartners.com/mcwpp-water-action-plan. Email your comments to the Partnership’s Planning Coordinator, Alexandria Scott at alexandria@midcoastwaterpartners.com. The MCWPP is a voluntary, locally led, non-regulatory gathering of regional partners who work collaboratively to understand and balance the water needs of Mid-Coast communities, environments, and economies.
