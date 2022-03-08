Lincoln City Public Works presented an update on Mid-Coast water planning during a Lincoln City Council meeting Monday, Feb. 28. This is a five-year planning effort has been occurring for Mid-Coast water providers. The group is called the Mid-Coast Water Planning Partnership.
The partnership is a collaborative that was created to develop regional sustainable solutions that ensure adequate water supplies for water systems and local industry while supporting healthy fish and wildlife populations. The partnership consists of water providers, community residents, tribes, businesses, nonprofit organizations, federal and state agencies, local governments, landowners, academic institutions and more.
Public Works Director Stephanie Reid said the first step was creating the partnership. The partnership was funded through a state grant.
“The City of Newport applied for the grant,” Reid said.
Over 60 entities signed the partnership charter. Everyone in the group stayed until the end for the most part. A lot of time was invested.
“The key is that they’ve set up a wonderful website,” Reid said.
The partnership conducted a needs assessment, developed strategies and came up with an action plan. The mission of the group is to develop an inclusive community forum that examines water use in the region.
“We had 60 official meetings and probably 20 work session meetings,” Reid said. “When the working groups were done, we submitted our findings and all of our work. The coordinators brought it all together in an action plan.”
According to the executive summary of the action plan, the purpose is to provide a framework and pathway forward to address water supply and use challenges in the Mid-Coast region and sustainably balance water needs. The plan describes the six-year history of the planning process and the major steps leading to plan implementation.
The group ended up with eight imperatives. These are things they found were essential for the future. They voted to adopt it and sent to the regulatory agencies.
The draft is still out for a regulatory review. The group expects to have a final version in April.
From April 2019 through early 2020, GSI Water Solutions, Inc. researched and developed a framework for a Mid-Coast water conservation consortium on behalf of Seal Rock Water District, Reid said.
Councilor Rick Mark asked about adding a fourth water tank. City Manager Lila Bradley said the city has ideas of locations for a tank.
For more information on the Oregon Mid-Coast Water Planning Partnership, visit https://www.midcoastwaterpartners.com/
Read the action plan at https://bit.ly/3HAWNQn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.