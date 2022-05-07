The Mid-Coast Water Planning Partnership is a voluntary, locally led, non-regulatory gathering of regional partners who work collaboratively to understand and balance the water needs of Mid-Coast communities, environments and economies. This pilot program was guided and supported by Oregon’s Integrated Water Resources Strategy.
The partnership announced that it will be hosting a webinar from 9-11:30 a.m. May 11 to wrap up six years (2016 through 2022) of cooperative work by over 250 stakeholders to create a plan to balance future water needs in the Mid-Coast Basin (Cascade Head to Cape Perpetua).
The public is invited to attend this webinar and there will be an opportunity for public comment at the beginning and end of the meeting. Although this meeting is open to anyone, only the partnership’s eligible charter signatories may participate in the consensus vote to finalize and adopt the “Mid-Coast Water Planning Partnership Water Action Plan”. After the consensus vote, the partnership will go over its last step to receive state recognition by the Water Resource Commission and next steps to begin plan implementation. To view the 4-20-22 Draft Plan that the Partnership will be discussing and voting on, please see the top of draft plan page on the Mid-Coast Water Partners website at https://www.midcoastwaterpartners.com/mcwpp-water-action-plan.
To register for this event and receive the information to join the meeting, please go to the following link by 5 p.m. May 10: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIqceqhqD4rH9GnabyzjkpO0pNw-zB1j_e_.
