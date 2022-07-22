An extensive mid-summer heat wave is expected across Oregon and throughout the Pacific Northwest next week.
National Weather Service Meteorologist John Bumgardner in Portland said high pressure slowly reestablishing over the Northwest will bring in the hot conditions.
“Late Sunday we will have a very weak low-level flow and we won’t have down sloping winds, which will allow temperatures to warm up quite a bit, likely to into 90s and possibly to the 100s, especially in urbanized areas during the week ahead,” he said.
Relief from the heat will be slow in coming.
“Wednesday and Thursday likely will be the hottest days,” Bumgardner said. “It will start to gradually cool down to the ow 90s possibly by Saturday.”
The Oregon Coast would likely be one area to escape the heat. Day time temperatures from Astoria to Brookings will range into the upper 60s and 70s.
For those people living and working inland, the potential for dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke will increase dramatically, especially for those participating in rigorous exercise and manual labor, experts warn. People are urged to drink plenty of fluids and take breaks from the heat when possible.
"The risk for heat-related illness will increase substantially," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Joe Bauer said.
Temperatures hovered near average since the start of June in the region, but much warmer weather will bring an end to that trend next week, according to the latest forecast from AccuWeather.
It was a little over a year ago that the Northwest set all-time record highs when a blistering heat wave evolved in late June 2021. During that historic weather event, the Oregon state record of 119, previously set at multiple locations, was tied at Pelton Dam, located about 90 miles southeast of Portland.
It was even hotter in Washington state, with the record set on June 29, 2021, with a high of 120 in the small community of Hanford in south-central Washington.
Stretch of hot temperatures
While highs may fall short of records in most locations during the upcoming heat wave in the Northwest, temperatures will average 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in a stretch of five to seven days and during what is typically the hottest part of the year, according to Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.
Heat will build later this weekend into early next week in the Northwest following a slight dip in temperature from Friday to Saturday. Temperatures are likely to reach the highest levels of the summer so far.
