Friends and family helped former Lincoln City resident and Pearl Harbor survivor Ed Johann celebrate his 100thh birthday Saturday, July 15.
The event was held in Newberg, where Johann now resides.
Background
Johann has a lifetime of service to his country, Lincoln City, North Lincoln County, Portland and the State of Oregon. At the age of 17, Johann served our country in the U.S. Navy, rescuing survivors of the U.S.S. Arizona, West Virginia and Oklahoma, who were struggling in the waters of Pearl Harbor during and after the surprise attack.
While serving as a Lincoln City councilor for 15 years, he never missed a meeting. He was also founder and president of the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, and president of Wildwoods and Trails.
In 2018 in a published report in The News Guard, Johann told us,
“Pearl Harbor was the most horrible event a person can see," Johann said. "But at 95-years-old, I can say I’m lucky to have wonderful friends in this community, and I had an incredible wife for 62 years.”
Friends, family, and fellow veterans filled the Lincoln City Senior Center in celebration of Johann’s birthday on Wednesday July 11.
Johann joined the Navy at 17-years-old and was stationed in Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack in 1941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.