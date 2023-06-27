Charlene Williams

Gov. Tina Kotek, as Superintendent of Public Instruction, has appointed Dr. Charlene Williams to serve as the next Director of the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Williams brings 30 years of experience as a teacher and public school administrator, working in school districts of all sizes. She is the first Black woman in Oregon history to be appointed to the role and will officially take over as interim director on Monday, July 10.

