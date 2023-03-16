Lincoln City is being recognized for reaching a "significant milestone" as a Tree City USA.

Milestone

Lincoln City has been honored as a Tree City USA for 15 years.

The coastal communities of Lincoln City, Cannon Bean and Seaside are among 16 Oregon communities marking significant milestones as Tree City USA communities this year, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry, which administers the Tree City USA program in Oregon for the national Arbor Day Foundation.

