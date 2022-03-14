The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions March 15 through March 17.
Night training allows the citizen-airmen pilots assigned to the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements, according to a release from the Oregon National Air Guard.
"Night flying is an essential training requirement for nighttime competency maneuvers," the release states.
According to the Oregon National Air Guard, the training flights will be completed each night before 10 p.m.
The Portland Air National Guard Base employs approximately 1,500 airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region, according to the release.
"The 142nd Wing defends our homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from Northern California to the Canadian border, as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)," the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.