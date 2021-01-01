On Thursday December 31, 2020 at approximately 2:41 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle collision on Hwy 18 near milepost 10.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Pilot, operated by Julien Doudna (35) of Mill City, was crossing Hwy 18 from the North Van Duzer rest area to the South Van Duzer rest area and collided with a Toyota Land cruiser, operated by Scott Brady (49) of Salem, which was eastbound on Hwy 18.
Honda Pilot passenger Brandy Doudna (44) of Mill City sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Julien Doudna along with three juveniles were transported to Salem Hospital. Another juvenile passenger was transported by Lifeflight to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland.
Brady and two passengers were not transported. A juvenile passenger was transported to North Lincoln Hospital.
Oregon State Police was assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT Incident Response, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Pacific West Ambulance, and medical units from West Valley Fire and Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.