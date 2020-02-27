On Feb. 9, fisherman Norman Grant, of Crescent City, was reported missing in the Newport area.
Newport Police Officers began an investigation and learned that Grant was last seen around 7 p.m. on February 8. Officers confirmed Grant was a crew member of the F/V Prolifik, which was moored at the Hallmark Fisheries on the Bay Front. Phone records and local video confirmed Grant’s last known location was on Bay Blvd in the area of the F/V Prolifik.
Officers searched the area and arranged for a dive team from Lane County to search the area surrounding the F/V Prolifik’s mooring. Search efforts revealed no further evidence of Grant’s location.
On February 26, a fishing vessel reported hitting something beneath the water surface in the area of the Hallmark Fisheries dock. A local diver inspected the boat and found clothing entangled in the vessel’s prop. The diver checked the immediate area, and located a human body about 80 feet south of the Hallmark Fisheries dock.
The USCG, Lincoln County Sheriff and Lane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to assist. The body was recovered and transported to Bateman’s Funeral home, where the body was positively identified as Norman Grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.