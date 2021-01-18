On January 15, at approximately 5:17 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a report of a missing person, last seen in the area of Bayshore in Waldport. The missing person, identified as Toni L. Goessman, 60, of Waldport, was reported to be last seen walking her dogs approximately two hours prior.
The caller, Mr. Goessman, reported Mrs. Goessman had left on a walk with their two Boxer breed dogs. Mr. Goessman became concerned when one of their two dogs returned by itself to their residence, soaking wet. Mr. Goessman drove around the area, looking for his wife.
Mr. Goessman reported Mrs. Goessman regularly goes on walks with their dogs on the beach. Mr. Goessman was unable to search on foot due to limited mobility. Mr. Goessman reported it was out of the ordinary for Mrs. Goessman to be without their dogs.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and conducted a preliminary search. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was activated, and additional personnel began searching the area. The U.S. Coast Guard was also notified and their assistance was requested.
At about 10:32 p.m., Search and Rescue volunteers discovered Mrs. Goessman, deceased in the surf near the mouth of the Alsea River. Their other dog, “Tango”, described as a brown Boxer with a white chest, was not found. Circumstances surrounding Mrs. Goessman’s death did not appear suspicious.
Mr. Goessman was notified of Mrs. Goessman’s death and Bateman Funeral Home responded to the location. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the Goessman family and would like to remind members of the public to please use caution when recreating near waterways.
