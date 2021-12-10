A 2,400-square-foot modular building that served as a medical clinic in Newport for the past four years is being disassembled and moved north 28 miles up Hwy 101, to its new location on the campus of Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
On Dec. 15, the modular will be placed on a prepared area directly north of Samaritan Lincoln City Medical Center (LCMC), 2870 NE West Devils Lake Road. There, it will again serve as a medical clinic, providing expanded space for the primary care providers located at LCMC.
During the placement of the modular building, the north parking lot will be closed to all patients and staff. Patients may park in the LCMC south parking lot or the nearby hospital parking lot. Staff are asked to park only in employee spaces in the hospital parking lot to ensure patients have enough parking during the modular placement.
The modular was purchased brand new in 2017 to serve as the temporary home to Samaritan Health Services’ urgent care and occupational medicine clinics in Newport. These two clinics reopened in their permanent location, a newly remodeled building directly west of the Newport hospital, during the week of Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.