Oregon will receive $557,600 in federal funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)’s Monarch and Pollinator Fund.

Monarch Butterfly

The monarch population is found primarily in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington, and overwinters on the coast of California.

The funding is designed to increase and improve western monarch butterfly and pollinator habitats in Oregon and California.

