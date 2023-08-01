Cannon Beach Police have posted another cougar warning alerting citizens and beach visitors of the incidents.

Cougar Sightings, Again

Two more cougar sightings have been reported at Cannon Beach.

"Be aware that there have been 2 separate reports of a potential cougar in the area between 2nd and Sunset west of the highway," the Cannon Beach Facebook post states. "One in the morning and one this (Monday) afternoon. There are also coyotes in the area and an injured elk. Please be very cautious in the area. "

