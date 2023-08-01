Cannon Beach Police have posted another cougar warning alerting citizens and beach visitors of the incidents.
"Be aware that there have been 2 separate reports of a potential cougar in the area between 2nd and Sunset west of the highway," the Cannon Beach Facebook post states. "One in the morning and one this (Monday) afternoon. There are also coyotes in the area and an injured elk. Please be very cautious in the area. "
Cannon Beach Police have also advised State Police of the sightings.
Most recently, a cougar had been sighted on the rocks at Cannon Beach in Mid -July. Wildlife officials believed that cougar left the beach area.
Cougar populations have been growing in the Coast Range as cougars migrate from denser population strongholds in other areas of the state and seek out new habitat. Their primary prey are black-tailed deer, and recent research with fecal DNA shows higher densities than previously thought. But cougars will pursue smaller prey like rabbits, small rodents and birds.
