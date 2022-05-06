funding
Metro Creative Connection

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week announced that Oregon counties will receive more than $82 million in payments under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act (SRS) for school and road maintenance, youth job training, wildfire prevention, watershed restoration and habitat conservation.

“For the better part of two decades, SRS payments have maintained an economic lifeline for Oregonians counting on quality schools, dependable infrastructure, forest maintenance and more,” said Wyden, who co-authored the original SRS law in 2000 and secured three additional years of funding for the SRS program in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “I am gratified to see these dollars go to help Oregon communities tackle the ongoing threat of wildfire and support crucial community services like education, public safety and environmental conservation.”

“Secure Rural Schools payments are a crucial investment into our rural communities and help to provide vital services, ranging from schools to infrastructure and public safety,” said Merkley. “We must continue to support our rural communities—and it’s great news that these funds are heading to Oregon counties and rural communities to help tackle the ongoing threat of wildfires and promote economic growth in every corner of the state.”

The SRS program provides critical funding for schools, roads, and other municipal services to more than 700 counties across the nation. A portion of United State Forest Service funds generated through multi-use activities, such as grazing, timber production, and special use permits support rural counties impacted by federal forestland to improve the health of communities, and can include improving schools and roads, preventing wildfire, stream and watershed restoration, improvement of fish and wildlife habitat, and opportunities for youth training and employment. 

County

SRS Payments by County

FS SRS

BLM SRS

TOTAL SRS

Baker

$899,053

n/a

$899,053

Benton

$132,547

$776,096

$908,642

Clackamas

$1,260,086

$903,108

$2,163,194

Columbia

n/a

$586,072

$586,072

Coos

$242,286

$1,831,999

$2,074,285

Crook

$1,405,520

n/a

$1,405,520

Curry

$1,928,561

$1,081,517

$3,010,078

Deschutes

$1,242,858

n/a

$1,242,858

Douglas

$7,191,527

$8,291,540

$15,483,067

Grant

$4,008,265

n/a

$4,008,265

Harney

$1,580,419

n/a

$1,580,419

Hood River

$598,384

n/a

$598,384

Jackson

$1,710,262

$4,139,275

$5,849,537

Jefferson

$522,739

n/a

$522,739

Josephine

$1,116,477

$3,866,625

$4,983,103

Klamath

$6,819,118

$830,371

$7,649,488

Lake

$2,339,278

n/a

$2,339,278

Lane

$9,444,633

$4,332,448

$13,777,081

Lincoln

$1,577,259

$114,720

$1,691,979

Linn

$3,348,412

$825,257

$4,173,669

Marion

$1,276,136

$435,387

$1,711,523

Morrow

$141,435

n/a

$141,435

Multnomah

$193,018

$180,105

$373,123

Polk

$4,110

$723,692

$727,802

Tillamook

$811,010

$191,225

$1,002,235

Union

$845,060

n/a

$845,060

Wallowa

$1,140,972

n/a

$1,140,972

Wasco

$896,042

n/a

$896,042

Washington

n/a

$98,869

$98,869

Wheeler

$598,898

n/a

$598,898

Yamhill

$199,879

$206,539

$406,418

TOTALS

$53,474,244

$29,414,845

$82,889,088

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Have you voted in the May 17 election yet?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.