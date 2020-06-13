On June 12, the Siuslaw National Forest began its next round of reopening recreation sites throughout the forest.
Implementation of these reopenings will occur incrementally, with groupings of recreation sites scheduled to open each week throughout the remainder of June.
Barring unforeseen circumstances related to community readiness, recreation site openings are scheduled as follows:
· June 12 at noon: Most remaining day use sites, including Drift Creek Falls Trailhead and recreation sites along the Horsfall and Siltcoos corridors; does not include Sand Lake recreation sites.
· June 18: Campgrounds, excluding Canal Creek, Riveredge, and Cape Perpetua group campgrounds in Lincoln County and campgrounds and sand camping at Sand Lake Recreation Area.
· June 25: Sand Lake Recreation Area, including campgrounds, sand camping, and day use sites. This date was selected at the request of local community officials to ensure community readiness for an influx of visitors.
The ability to open recreation sites, and the level of service offered at open sites, depends on several factors, including aligning with local government, workforce capacity, and the ability to provide services in a manner that is safe for employees. Visitors should be prepared to be self-sufficient as they may encounter a reduction in or lack of services, such as bathrooms and trash collection.
“We know visitors are excited to get back to recreating on public lands, and we want them to do so safely,” said Donna Mickley, acting forest supervisor. “We're asking visitors to please provide adequate physical distancing and to avoid gathering in large groups. We can all do our part to ensure we're keeping everyone, including local communities, safe by being prepared to recreate responsibly.”
For more information and the complete list of recreation sites opening on this month, as well as what to expect when camping, visit http://go.usa.gov/xdzAE. This website will be updated regularly and the list of open sites may change with little notice. Visitors should review the list prior to leaving home to ensure their destination is open for use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.