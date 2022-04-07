Lincoln County Transit

Transit will be suspending all Sunday transit service with the exception of the Coast to Valley Express service between Newport and Corvallis/Albany.

Routes impacted include the North a.m./p.m. route, Newport City Loop and Lincoln City Loop.

This suspension of service will be in effect until further notice and is being initiated due to CDL driver staffing shortages.

Questions? - Contact:

Transit Services

(541) 265-4900

410 NE Harney Street

Newport, OR 97365

