Transit will be suspending all Sunday transit service with the exception of the Coast to Valley Express service between Newport and Corvallis/Albany.
Routes impacted include the North a.m./p.m. route, Newport City Loop and Lincoln City Loop.
This suspension of service will be in effect until further notice and is being initiated due to CDL driver staffing shortages.
Questions? - Contact:
Transit Services
(541) 265-4900
410 NE Harney Street
Newport, OR 97365
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.