An iconic restaurant in Lincoln City was slated to go dark this week.
The operators of the Lil Sambo's Restaurant at 3262 Highway 101 was set to close on Nov. 15.
"It is sad, and it is nostalgic," Sambo's General manager Muriel Slayter said. "We have a lot of customers coming through and they speak about how their grandparents brought them here and now they are bringing their children here. So, it is kind of heart-wrenching."
The business employed approximately 12 employees. While the restaiurant is up for sale, the future for the employees is unknown, Slayter said.
"There are a couple of people who have inquired about buying the restaurant," she said.
Beyond its menu, Lil Sambo's has been known over the years for a large collection of items for sale, from candy and stuffed animals to clothing. Much of the items were being purchased by customers before the closing.
Ruth Gordon and her husband purchased the restaurant in 1995. Over the past several years, Gordon and her son, Cary, have overseen the business. Both are retiring and have decided to close the restaurant.
"When we bought it, I decorated it," Gordon said. "I made the curtains for the windows and added the other stuff."
Just days before closing she told The News Guard she won't miss the restaurant.
"No, I am just turning 94," she said. "I am now going to take it easy."
Gordon said one of the prospective buyers told her they would want to keep the restaurant as it is to retain the nostalgic atmosphere.
"We've had many of the same customers over the years come in every week or every month and order the same meals," Gordon said. "People just like it here because it is comfortable for them."
Slayter said the restaurant's signature breakfast that drew many customers was the Pixie Pancakes.
"They have a sweet taste to them, barely requires syrup, and we also had the best bacon in town," she said. "That combination just brings people back every time."
