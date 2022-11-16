An iconic restaurant in Lincoln City was slated to go dark this week.

Local Icon

Lil Sambo’s Restaurant is located at 3262 Highway 101 in Lincoln City

The operators of the Lil Sambo's Restaurant at 3262 Highway 101 was set to close on Nov. 15.

Inside the Icon

Inside Lil Sambo’s Restaurant.
The Items

The restaurant was not only known for its menu, but also for many items that could be purchased by customers.
The Menu

One of the Lil Sambo’s menus.
9
6
4
33
7

Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.