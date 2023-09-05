People braved the rainy weather Thursday morning, Aug. 31, to be at the 8 a.m. Grand Opening of the Lincoln City Grocery Outlet.

Lined Up

People lined around in the parking lot and around the side of the store for the opening of the relocated Grocery Outlet.
Handing Out Treats

A Grocery Outlet representative hands out treats to those in the line.
The Line

People lined up around the building braving the rain waiting for the opening of the store.
Gift Cards

A customers shows off a gift card she just received from store operators Jenny and Richard Miller.

The store has been relocated from the Lighthouse Square Plaza to the former IGA North store building on Highway 101.

The Bag

These red grocery bags are available for Grocery Outlet customers.
