A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen in the Cutler City area Monday morning, July 31, during the search for an alleged robbery suspect.
Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officers initially responded to an area of 6100 block of Highway 101 following the 9-1-1 call of a person robbed in that area. Preliminary reports indicated the the suspect was a male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
The LCPD officers were joined by Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police troopers. The officers, with weapons drawn, began searching a wooded area adjacent to the beach at Siletz Bay. A short time later, the officers returned to the area parking lot where law enforcement vehicles had been staged. No suspect was apprehended in that initial search.
Specific details about the robbery were not immediately available. Detectives were actively investigating as of this report. Follow developments here at thenewsguard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.