Lincoln City Police are alerting residents and visitors to be careful when using area bank and credit union automatic teller machines (ATM's).
The alert comes after officials at the TLC-Fibre Federal Credit Union, at 2004 NE 36th St. in Lincoln City reported a credit card skimmer placed on their ATM.
"The TLC notified Lincoln City Police that they believe the skimmer had been attached on Jan. 8 and removed on the morning of Jan.10," Lincoln City Police Sgt. Jeffrey Winn said. "TLC did not know the skimmer had been attached until after customers began notifying the credit union about fraudulent activities on their accounts."
Winn said suspects attach the skimmers to the ATM's to allow access to a person's personal accounts. He said the ATM skimming crime has become a nationwide issue.
"They can place the skimmer right over the area where you place your card into the ATM," Winn said. "It reads the magnetic strip and can obtain the account information."
Winn said photos of the suspect have been obtained from the ATM and detectives are now comparing notes with other law enforcement agencies across the state where similar ATM incidents have occurred over the past few months.
Winn encourages anyone using an ATM to carefully do so.
"Wiggle the area where you slide your card into the machine." he said. "If it is loose and comes off, call police right away."
The following is a release from Winn and The Lincoln City Police following The News Guard's story posted Monday morning, Jan.21.
Lincoln City Police have opened a fraud investigation involving the use of a “credit card skimmer” device that was placed on a local ATM.
On or around 1-18-2019, personnel from TLC-Fibre Federal Credit Union learned several of their customers appeared to have fraudulent activity on their credit cards. According to their spokesperson, the customers reported having only used the ATM at the Lincoln City branch. TLC-Fibre Federal Credit Union personnel immediately reviewed the surveillance footage from their ATM, located at 2004 NW 36th St, and found images of a suspicious male apparently tampering with the machine.
Based on the video times, it appears this male placed a "credit card skimmer" device on the ATM on 1-8-2019 and removed it in the morning of 1-10-2019. The Lincoln City Police Department has been provided with screenshots of the possible suspect and are asking Lincoln City residents for their assistance in identifying him.
Credit card skimmers are devices that are attached over the credit/debit card receiver slot of an ATM and look identical to the actual receiver. Once a credit/debit card is passed through the skimmer device and into the ATM, the device captures all the information from that credit/debit card. The ATM will still function normally while the skimmer device is attached.
The captured information on the skimmer can then be downloaded and used to commit fraudulent purchases. The best way to ensure a skimmer device is not attached to the machine is to inspect the credit/debit card receiver slot on ATM for any signs of tampering or loose equipment. It is also recommended that you pull on the received slot to make sure it is securely attached. If you discover a skimming device on an ATM, you should refrain from handling it and call your local law enforcement agency to report the incident.
The Lincoln City Police Department would like to ask anyone who used their credit/debit cards at the Lincoln City TLC-Fibre Federal Credit Union ATM between the dates of 1-8-2019 and 1-10-2019, to review their account history and check for fraudulent activity. Those persons finding any fraudulent activity are encouraged to assemble their financial records (dates, times, amounts, etc.) before contacting the investigating officer, Sr. Officer Liden.
