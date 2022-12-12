Update posted at 5 a.m. Dec. 7
Lincoln City’s new police chief acknowledges he didn’t see himself as chief following his last promotion.
“It never was my end goal, to be honest with you, when Chief Palmer promoted me to Lieutenant four or five years ago,” Dave Broderick said. “Just helping him build what we have built over the last couple of years, kind put that drive into me and I just wanted to make sure that I was able to be around and still be a part of it. To protect what we have built. To make sure our vision stays the same.”
Making the transition from a narcotics law enforcement officer to chief and administrator of the department was difficult, but Broderick said it “took a little time.”
“Now you are not out in the field like you maybe want to be, but you are the face of the department and you are here to support the people, get them what they need to do their job safety and also serve our citizens the best you can,” he said.
Broderick was appointed last week as Chief of Police by Lincoln City City Manager Daphnee Legarza. The appointment follows former Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) Chief Jerry Palmer's retirement in August.
“Dave has proven has dedication and commitment to the community and staff, not just at the police department but the city as a whole,” Legarza wrote in a message to police and city staff. “Hie tenue, knowledge, skills and professionalism reiterate that he is well qualified for the position.”
Legarza said Broderick comers highly recommended by his colleagues, staff and other prominent leaders and partners in and around Lincoln City.
“I am confident that Chief Broderick will be one of the best leaders the Lincoln Coty Police Department has ever had,” Legarza said.
Priorities
Broderick tells The News Guard that his top priority is staffing the police department.
“We are three to four officers down,” he said. “That and we are working to get a new narcotics detective in place because of the rise in fentanyl the issues that we are having on the streets. That’s been a priority. It’s been at a patrol level and that’s been difficult. We need to get dedicated bodies in place to do that, so over the next few months we’ll be working real hard on that.”
Broderick said most crimes, such as burglaries and property crimes, are tied to illegal narcotics.
“We have people dying because if it (fentanyl). It’s a big problem,” he said. “So, it is a priority. We’ll probably never stop it, but if we know there is trafficking going on, we are going to our best to put an investigation together and address it.”
Broderick said the voter-approved Measure 110 legalization of some drugs is tied in with the rise in fentanyl.
“Right now, a person has to have, I think it’s 40 fentanyl pills for it to even be a crime,” he said. “Forty fentanyl pills are a lot of pills for a police officer to take off the street and to be able to hold anybody accountable for. That’s why you are seeing the influx of this narcotic. Measure 110 isn’t working, and it has affected communities.”
Broderick said his department will continue to help educate the community about the narcotic issues and other areas of law enforcement. He encouraged residents to ta take part in the annual police academy.
“The academy helps people better understand what we do,” he said. “We want those relationships because we want the participants to go back into the community and talk about what it is that we do, instead of what they may see on TV or what they may have heard.”
Broderick said his overall message to the community is simple.
“I would want the citizen to know that we are here, that we are your partner, and we hope that you will be our partner as well and it you need us, call us. We’ll show up,” he said.
The Lincoln City police offers 24/7 law enforcement services.
Broderick said the community support is critical to LCPD.
“Support for the police agency, in my mind, is the number one thing,” he said. “Without the community support, there would be a different dynamic to this agency. It drives officers, dispatch and support staff to go out and do their job and make sure that the citizens are taken care of because they know that in turn, the citizens are going to take care of them.”
Broderick and his wife resident in Lincoln City.
Oath of Office
Broderick is expected to take the oath of office at 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Lincoln City Police Department in the LCPD Community Room, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Road.
Palmer promoted then Sgt. Broderick to Lieutenant in charge of patrol and detectives in August 2018. Broderick had been a Lincoln City Police detective assigned to narcotics and he was previously with Newport Police. He was a reserve office with LCPD prior to his serviced in Newport. He graduated from Taft High School in 1989.
Palmer said he based the promotion on Broderick’s work ethic and the organization and leadership skills that he has demonstrated though the years.
“He brings a fresh energetic perspective to that position,” Palmer said in an interview with The News Guard following the promotion. “He is a hardworking, ethical person and he is one of the most respected investigators and uniformed officers in our county.”
