Work has started for the development of a new housing complex at Highway 101 and NE 25th Street in northeast Lincoln City.

New Housing Site

Work began two weeks ago to clear the nearly 5-acre site just off Highway 101 in northeast Lincoln City for the 107-unit affordable housing project.

The project, by Portland-based Innovative Housing, Inc. is an affordable apartment complex consisting of 107-units in seven garden style buildings with associated site development, according to plans submitted to the city planning department.

Conceptual Drawing

This is a conceptual drawing of the housing project submitted with the plans to the city.
