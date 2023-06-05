North Lincoln Fire & Rescue District water rescue crews attempt to pass a vehicle stuck in the sand at the bottom of the 15th Street beach access June 7, 2014. This is one area under consideration to be closed to motor vehicles.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is requesting public comment on a proposed administrative rule amendment to restrict motor vehicles on two sections of the ocean shore in Lincoln City.
The deadline for comments is 5 p.m. July 20, 2023.
Currently, vehicles are allowed on the ocean shore within 150 feet of NW 34th Street and NW 15th Street in Lincoln City, according to OAR 736-024-0025.
One proposed change would ban vehicles year-round at NW 34th Street in Lincoln City. The parking lot is already closed to vehicle traffic by city ordinance.
The second proposed change would close vehicle access to the beach from on NW 15th Street May 1 to Sept. 30 or whenever conditions were unsafe. The access is already closed by city ordinance from May 26 to Sept. 5.
The proposed change would also expand the area of shore open to vehicles from 150 feet to 300 feet on each side of NW 15th when access is open.
“We’re proposing these changes in cooperation with the city as we both try to improve the quality of the beach experience and keep people and vehicles from mixing on a busy beach,” says OPRD spokesperson Chris Havel said. “The tricky part is striking a balance between those concerns and easy, fair access to the tremendous gift that is the Oregon ocean shore.”
