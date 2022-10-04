Fraud Fine
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued its largest penalty to date against Thompson Technical Services, of Lincoln City, for selling nearly $2 million in fraudulent credits through DEQ’s Clean Fuels Program.

The $2,723,895 penalty issued Sept. 30, surpasses the $2.1 million enforcement action last year against Herbert Malarkey Roofing for air quality violations.

