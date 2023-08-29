The Grocery Outlet relocation from the Lighthouse Square Plaza to the former IGA North store building on Highway 101 in Lincoln City is nearly complete following the closure of the IGA and the start of building renovations late last year.
The News Guard has reached out to operators Richard and Jenny Miller to gain insight into the new food store location.
The News Guard: Certainly, you both must be excited and relieved that the new store is about to open. What are your feelings at this time?
Richard and Jenny Miller: We have so many emotions going through us, it has been a whirlwind process. Closing one store and working on opening another is a lot of work. We are extremely grateful to continue to have the opportunity to serve the community we grew up in and employ so many wonderful people. We are proud of our entire team who has been extremely helpful in the entire process.
The News Guard: You are taking over a location that has been a family-run IGA that some folks called an icon in Lincoln City. How do you feel about that?
Richard and Jenny: We are also a locally owned family-run business, our hopes are to continue that legacy. We grew up here, graduated from Taft high school, got married here, had both of our children here who now both frequently work in the store.
The News Guard: When (time-day) is the story opening?
Richard and Jenny: 8 a.m. Thursday, August 31. We will be passing out 100 Bliss Buck Gift Cards to the first 100 customers in line. The Gift Cards range from $5 - $500. One lucky winner will get the $500 gift card, free reusable bag while supplies last, and we have an online contest. Customers can enter to win free groceries, valued at $1000. Contest that starts on Monday 8/21/23 and goes through Thursday, September 28th. Follow us on Facebook for more details. With a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 am, where we will be donating $1000 to Backpacks for Kids.
The News Guard: What times and what days will the store be open?
Richard and Jenny: We are open every day from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas so our team can spend time with their family.
The News Guard: How many full-time and how many part-time employees will you have?
Richard and Jenny: All of our team, from the old location 19 full time and eight part time will be joining us as well as two new full-time and two new part-time. For a total of 31 employees.
The News Guard: What do you believe is the edge that Grocery Outlet has in our community?
Richard and Jenny: We are an extreme value grocery retailer providing big savings on name brand, high quality merchandise. Our product prices are generally 40 to 60 percent below those of conventional retailers. We live locally, create new jobs and often give back to local organizations. Serving the community is an important part of what we do.
Also, operating a Grocery Outlet is a unique business opportunity. Most Grocery Outlet stores are independently owned and operated. We're able to be our own boss, grow our business, which is often a family business, and serve our local community. We are different from a typical chain–We are locally owned and operated, so by shopping with us, you are shopping local and supporting entrepreneurs within your own community.
The News Guard: What is your message to the community about what your business is offering and your overall mission?
Richard and Jenny: We are so thankful to be a part of such a wonderful community. We have built our store around supporting and giving back to our community. And by giving back, we hope to show our appreciation and pride for our loyal customers. We also hope to alleviate some of the financial burden our community may be facing by helping them stretch their dollars with big savings on grocery items.
In a published interview with The News Guard in May, Richard and Jenny said they are well established in the community.
“We both grew up here, graduated high school here, got married here, and had our family here. We moved away for seven years but have come back home to our local roots to start this fantastic journey with Grocery Outlet and serve the community that raised us,” they said.
The current Grocery Outlet is located in the business center at 4157 NW Highway 101. The store’s new location is at 2429 NW Highway 101, the former IGA North store.
Following The News Guard interview, Grocery Outlet released the following:
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery retailer, officially relocated its Lincoln City location to a new space off of NW US 101.
The buzzing new location is recently renovated, with better visibility and convenience for customers. Grocery Outlet offers big savings on name-brand, high-quality merchandise for local consumers.
Grocery Outlet offers the same trusted brands as traditional grocery stores but at lower prices. Its buyers scour the country to find the top manufacturers with excess inventory and seasonal closeouts so Grocery Outlet can offer “WOW savings” on thousands of name-brand products at significantly lower prices. Grocery Outlet stores are independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities.
“We are so thrilled to continue serving the Lincoln City community in a new and improved location to better meet their needs, but one thing that will remain unchanged is the big savings we provide on quality groceries,” said Independent Operators Jenni and Richard Miller. “We can’t wait for our loyal customers to experience this new, more convenient location.”
During the grand re-opening, Jenni and Richard Miller also donated $1,000 to Backpacks for Kids, a program
In celebration of the re-opening, from August 21 through September 28, customers may enter for a chance to win $1,000 in groceries! To enter, customers may access the online contest (LINK). Entry must include a valid, working email address where the entrant can be notified. The winner need not be present to win but must claim the prize within three days of notification, or another winner will be chosen. No cash value and no substitutions, prize distributed over (20) $50 rewards certificates. Valid only at Lincoln City Grocery Outlet.
The first 100 customers at the store opening also received Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift cards in mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500. (Must be 18 years of age or older.) In addition, all shoppers received a free limited-edition reusable bag while supplies last—limit 1.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet, an extreme-value grocery retailer based in Emeryville, California, offers customers significant savings on brand-name products. The company has nearly 450 locations throughout California, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Stores are owned by Independent Operators based in the communities they serve.
Grocery Outlet offers a full range of products, including fresh produce, meat, deli, and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. Grocery Outlet also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, and seasonal items. Founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet provides local customers an exciting place to find WOW deals on name brands they trust.
For more information about Grocery Outlet, please visit www.GroceryOutlet.com.
Follow Lincoln City Grocery Outlet on Facebook and Instagram: @LincolnCityGroceryOutlet
