Grand Opening

The Lincoln City Grocery Outlet is located at 2429 NW Highway 101. A Grand Opening is set for Aug. 31.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

The Grocery Outlet relocation from the Lighthouse Square Plaza to the former IGA North store building on Highway 101 in Lincoln City is nearly complete following the closure of the IGA and the start of building renovations late last year.

The News Guard has reached out to operators Richard and Jenny Miller to gain insight into the new food store location.

Jenny and Richard Miller

Jenny and Richard Miller, operators of the Lincoln City Grocery Outlet.
Getting Ready

Employees have been busy socking the shelves getting the store ready for its Aug. 32 opening.
