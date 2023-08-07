Busy 24 Hours
Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media. Inc

Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officers have had a busy 24 hours, responding to a multiple vehicle crash and a burglary in progress, among other calls for service.

The vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning, Aug. 2, shortly before noon, in the 1300 block of NE Highway 101.

0
1
0
0
0

Online Poll

Has summer gone by too fast?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.