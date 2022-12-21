Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A Lincoln City resident faces multiple criminal charges after a police investigation at a local construction site.

Lincoln City Police arrested 31-year-old Tegan M. Clark of Lincoln City, Tuesday, Dec. 13, on felony charges of Theft I and Burglary II after an investigation into a reported theft of tools from a construction site.

Theft Investigation

Information from business employees and surveillance video led to the arrest of the Lincoln City resident during the theft investigation.
