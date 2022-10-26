Christine Drazan is seeking to become the first Republican governor of Oregon since Vic Atiyeh.

Christine Drazan

Christian Drazan is running for Oregon Governor against Democrat Tina Kotek and Independent Betsy Johnson.

A former minority leader of the Oregon House of Representatives, the 51-year-old Republican is a native of Klamath Falls now living in Canby. She is a graduate of George Fox University and served in the House from 2019 through most of 2022. Recent surveys have shown her widening her leads over Democrat Tina Kotek and independent Betsy Johnson.

8
3
1
0
0

Online Poll

Are you looking forward to the fall rain and cooler temperatures?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.