Christine Drazan is seeking to become the first Republican governor of Oregon since Vic Atiyeh.
A former minority leader of the Oregon House of Representatives, the 51-year-old Republican is a native of Klamath Falls now living in Canby. She is a graduate of George Fox University and served in the House from 2019 through most of 2022. Recent surveys have shown her widening her leads over Democrat Tina Kotek and independent Betsy Johnson.
Drazan said she thinks Oregon is moving in the wrong direction in several ways
“I want to fix our schools, keep our communities safe, and make Oregon more livable,” she has said. “When I talk to Oregonians, the issues they want me to address are affordability, education, congestion, homelessness, crime.”
Education
“As a mom of three, I saw first-hand the impacts of the shutdowns on my kids and their friends and neighbors. Those shutdowns hurt their academic progress.”
Drazan has opposed lockdowns related to the COVID pandemic. Regarding any future public health crisis, she has said, “I’ll lead with facts, not fear.”
For students who are struggling, she calls for “interventions and supports that are necessary to bring them up to grade level.”
Homelessness and housing
“We have a crisis in our streets that is driven by homelessness issues,” Dranzan said. “Handing this down to municipalities, I don’t I think is the best approach for full responsibility. Homeless populations, by the nature of being unhoused, move between jurisdictions. It will be for support for shelter space, it will be additional investments, and it will be support for workforce that will back up the mental and behavioral health needs that we have as a state. You will see in my first budget a prioritization of that with dollars that are otherwise being directed right now to programs that are not as essential and critical.
“When I talk about affordable housing, builders, people on the private sector side, they are saying, ‘I can build houses, I can build apartments, I need local governments to work with me, I need to be able to move through the regulatory process in two years.’ I’ve committed to reviewing rules and regulations across the board and revising, repealing, or rolling back the ones that are an impediment or a barrier.”
When asked about racial disparities in housing today due to past discriminatory policies, Drazan replied, “My administration will have a zero-tolerance policy for racism of any kind by continuing to support key affordability measures like the mortgage interest deduction and first-time home buyer program.”
Describing the results of Oregon’s greatly increased spending on housing “underwhelming,” Drazan called for incentives to accomplish public policy goals and said, “I am supportive of private entities providing resources to accomplish housing goals.”
Crime and safety
Drazan wants Measure 110, which decriminalized possession of certain recreational drugs, repealed.
Regarding the lack of addiction treatment facilities, she said the state now has the ability to cooperate with non-profit partners to make sure they have the support to keep expanding their services to meet demand.
“Portland residents deserve to be safe from violent crime, but our leaders continue to fail us,” she said. “I’ve been endorsed by law enforcement. As governor, I will fight to ensure safe streets for all who call our state home.”
The environment
“Oregon is already among the greenest states in the country, due in large part to our ability to access renewable hydropower and other clean power sources,” Drazan said. With respect to transportation, consumers should have the option to purchase an electric vehicle. It shouldn’t be a requirement, and our current energy grid cannot support a prohibition on gas- or diesel-powered vehicles. I support widening our highways by building more lanes.
“I believe we can both reduce traffic times and reduce emissions from idling engines, but this is an incomplete solution unless we address jobs. We need to ensure that people can access work within a reasonable distance from the home that they can afford. As long as we place housing and jobs at opposite ends of the metro area, we will face congestion challenges. We must take a more holistic approach and provide economic opportunity to all communities.”
Turning to land use and congestion, Drazen called the state’s land use system “one of a kind,” and noted that it has prevented urban sprawl by letting suburbs transition into farmland, but also “extraordinarily complex,” very slow-moving, and often “very expensive to navigate.”
“The Land Conservation and Development Commission,” she said, “must be nimble, more accessible for everyday Oregonians, and should not hold future development hostage in bureaucratic purgatory.”
On urban growth boundaries, Drazan said they are important in protecting farmland but there must be opportunities to accelerate development in the right places.
“I’m committed to bringing people together and ensuring the voices of all impacted stakeholders are involved as we consider adjustments to our land use system and urban growth boundaries,” she said.
Regarding small localities, Drazan said, “I am committed to restoring local control and to ensuring our rural communities have a voice in their state government again. What works in Portland doesn't always work in smaller rural communities. Enough with the one-size-fits-all mandates. Local communities must have the ability to determine the most appropriate policy decisions whenever appropriate.”
Health care
Drazan has expressed disappointment that “big overhaul” health bills have moved forward without bipartisanship but is hopeful that it can be achieved.
“We can achieve balance in our legislation,” she said, “even if we don’t have balance politically, when we create the leverage to force that conversation. And it’s not always pretty, and those who might wield the power don’t want to pull up a seat at the tale, but it is really the right thing to do.”
Abortion
Drazan, who has expressed general opposition to abortion, has shown more concern with upholding the law. Regarding the Oregon law codifying a right to abortion, she said, “I would have vetoed legislation which would put Oregon further outside the mainstream, including taxpayer funding and abortion on demand until the moment of birth.”
Asked whether she would support legislation banning abortion, she said, “I will not comment on legislation that has not reached my desk nor even been drafted yet, but I support common-sense regulations, including protecting life in the third trimester.”
Trey Rosser, Drazan’s campaign manager, has said this about entrepreneur Phil Knight’s $1 million contribution to the Drazan campaign several weeks after he contributed to Johnson’s campaign:
“Phil Knight is a pioneering and reputed leader, not just in Oregon but across the globe. It’s a tremendous honor to have his support as well as the support of so many Oregonians from across our state.”
Drazan is running for Oregon Governor against Democrat Tina Kotek and Independent Betsy Johnson.
Follow Election 2022 at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.