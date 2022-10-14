President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in Portland Friday, Oct. 14, to participate in a Democratic function and on Saturday, Oct. 15, attend a fundraising event for gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, according to the White House.

The News Guard has reached out to Jim Moore, Pacific University Associate Professor and Director of Political Outreach at the Tom McCall Center for Civic Engagement to gain insight into the race for Oregon Governor and the three candidates, Democrat Kotek, Republican Christine Drazen and Independent candidate Betsy Johnson.

The Candidates

The three gubernatorial candidates, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and Independent Betsy Johnson during a previous televised debate.
