The Kenny’s IGA Seafood and Grocery store in north Lincoln City has closed.

North Store Closed
The north Kenny’s IGA store closed Aug. 30.

The grocery store had operated at 2429 NW Highway 101 since the early 1960s.

Sharing Memories
Kenny Morgan, right, shares a few memories with local community members during the final day of the store’s operations
Signature Sign
The signature sign adjacent to Kenny’s IGA north store along NW Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
