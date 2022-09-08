The Kenny’s IGA Seafood and Grocery store in north Lincoln City has closed.
The grocery store had operated at 2429 NW Highway 101 since the early 1960s.
On the final day of operations Aug. 30, local residents joined store owner Andy Morgan and his wife and their employees before the north IGA store closed that evening.
Former Lincoln City City Council Roger Sprague called the closing of the IGA North store, the end of an era.
“This store has been a major part of our community for years,” Sprague said. “I’ve been here for 42 years and the store has been kind of the foundation. Even with the south store remaining open, It’s not going to be the same. The north store has always been the ground floor of everything. It’s too bad.”
Morgan said he will continue to operate the south IGA store at 4845 SW Highway 101. The News Guard asked Morgan what challenges he believes are ahead for the south Lincoln City IGA.
Morgan responded by saying the store is in a good position for the future.
“We are probably lucky, geographically with that store,” he said “Both stores stand on their own. The difference was the dynamics of the ownership of the north store’s property, so it was time to make a change with the real estate. It was just a bittersweet time for us to exit.”
Morgan said leaving the north neighborhood is, “really heavy, but we are not leaving the community,” he said.
“To grow up and to represent a third generation of family that has run a local business in this community, to be a part of that legacy, that’s the best part.”
In his decision to close the north IGA, Morgan said it was really all about giving more time to family, but he acknowledged that balancing both family and business will still be challenging.
“It’s unrealistic to think that I will give less than I am giving now,” he said, adding that the difference with the north store closed, is that there will be 50% less of the job demands and distractions.
“We are still 100% committed to the business, to the employees, to the neighborhood and to the community,” he said.
Morgan said he and his wife had been discussing a change over the last several years.
“Pre-pandemic we had a family that wanted to take over the north store and said they didn’t want to change a thing. But at the last minute that fell through,” he said.
While specifics had not been made public as of press time, Morgan said another grocery retailer will locate at the north IGA store.
Morgan said he and his wife are now focusing on the future and the south IGA store operations.
“We just keep telling people that we just want to polish apples better,” he said. “Rather than being run by the company, we want to represent what we think we can bring to the community, to the neighborhood and to the employees. It’s not a change of attitude at all. It is just a change of ability.”
Kenny Morgan Sr. began the store operations in 1941 in the Oceanlake area. Family members have continued the operations ever since.
