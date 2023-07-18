The News Guard first reported in February of this year, that the City of Lincoln City was seeking state permission to close vehicle access to specific ocean front locations.
The story in print and on online at thenewsguard.com has been one of our most viewed reports.
The concerns by city officials and first responders center around the vehicle congestion and public safety on the beach, especially in the summer. Access by emergency vehicles is slowed. High waves and sneaker waves along the beach have also raised concerns.
Over the years, vehicles have gotten stuck in the sand, and on several occasions, been swamped by the incoming tide. Pulling the vehicles from the rising tide can be dangerous and expensive, according to officials.
Following the city’s closure request to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), which has jurisdiction over Oregon’s beaches, a public comment periods was established. The last scheduled public comment meeting is set for 6 p.m. July 18, at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place, in Lincoln City.
The danger
In The News Guard’s February report, first responders, such as officers from the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD), outlined issues, such as vehicle congestion on the beaches, which increases life and safety issues. Over the past several years, the 15th Street beach access area has been experiencing a substantial increase in the amount of vehicular traffic accessing and parking on the beach, according to LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn.
“The situation becomes a safety issue when there are so many vehicles in the area that it becomes overly crowded and vehicles begin driving and parking past the areas where it is allowed,” Winn said. “This substantial number of vehicles operating in the small area amplify the safety concerns because you have people, including children, walking, playing, exploring, and relaxing in the same areas where vehicles are now driving around them in very close proximity, increasing the likelihood that someone is going to get hit or a child running and playing will get run over.”
Winn added that when the area is so crowded and congested with vehicles, emergency services have a difficult to impossible time trying to get rescue equipment and personnel down onto the beach and through the area to provide quick and appropriate rescue services in the event of an emergency on the beach.
“LCPD does not have the staffing to have police personnel at the site all day to direct traffic up and down what essentially is a one-lane access road, as well as deal with the overcrowded parking issues, keeping a clear lane for emergency service vehicles, and address the dangerous driving issues that have occurred at the location,” Winn said. “The closing of the access to vehicular traffic is a way for the city to mitigate the hazards created by the ever-increasing vehicle traffic and congestion, thereby substantially reducing the risk of injury or death to persons on foot in the area. The goal is to maximize the safety of all who are enjoying our beautiful ocean beaches and shore.”
The restrictions
One proposed change would ban vehicles year-round at NW 34th Street in Lincoln City. The parking lot is already closed to vehicle traffic by city ordinance.
The second proposed change would close vehicle access to the beach from on NW 15th Street May 1 to Sept. 30 or whenever conditions were unsafe. The access is already closed by city ordinance from May 26 to Sept. 5.
The proposed change would also expand the area of shore open to vehicles from 150 feet to 300 feet on each side of NW 15th when access is open.
“We’re proposing these changes in cooperation with the city as we both try to improve the quality of the beach experience and keep people and vehicles from mixing on a busy beach,” says OPRD spokesperson Chris Havel said. “The tricky part is striking a balance between those concerns and easy, fair access to the tremendous gift that is the Oregon ocean shore.”
Next steps
The News Guard has reached out to OPRD Government Relations and Policy Manager Katie Gauthier for insight into the next steps of the process.
The News Guard: So far, what has been the public response to the vehicle beach closure request from the City of Lincoln City?
Katie Gauthier: We have received a variety of comments across the spectrum from individuals who would like to see both areas closed permanently to individuals who would like to see both areas remain open. We post the comments received on our rulemaking webpage weekly, you are welcome to read through the pdfs with each comment.
The News Guard: What is the process once the public comment period ends and when will a final decision be made?
Gauthier: Comments will be accepted from the public until 5 PM on July 20. Comments can be shared at the OPRD rulemaking website.
OPRD staff will evaluate the comments received and make a recommendation for final action to the city of Lincoln City and Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission. OPRD staff will coordinate with the city of Lincoln City on a final recommendation before taking a proposal to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission. The commission meets on September 20 for its next regularly scheduled meeting which will likely include this topic.
The News Guard: What will your agency base its closure decision on?
Gauthier: Oregon Administrative Rule 736-022-0005 sets the policy determining areas for vehicle use on the ocean shore. Decisions are based on an evaluation of safety, access, scenic and recreational values, natural resources and management capacity.
OPRD will review comments received during the public comment portion of the rulemaking and coordinate with the city of Lincoln City on a final recommendation for the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission. The Commission will have the opportunity to adopt as presented, make amendments, or defer a decision and instruct staff to work with the city on additional changes.
The News Guard: If in fact, the decision is made to close the specific beach areas to vehicles, what would be the penalties facing violators and what agencies would be responsible to enforce the closure?
Gauthier: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and local law enforcement, including the city of Lincoln City Police Department, are responsible for enforcing rules on the ocean shore. OPRD rangers have the authority to issue a violation. Per ORS 390.990 someone driving in a closed area could be subject to a class A violation with a presumptive fine of $440.
The deadline for comments about the beach access closures is 5 p.m. July 20, 2023.
To comment, email to oprd.publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov. For more information about this rulemaking including maps and a copy of the rule text is available on the OPRD rulemaking website, https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx
Read previous coverage, see vehicles swamped by the incoming tide, and follow developments at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.