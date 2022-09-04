The latest Oregon Revenue Forecast shows the projected personal kicker is $3.5 billion, which will be credited to taxpayers when they file their returns in Spring 2024. The projected corporate kicker is $1.1 billion, which will be retained for educational spending.

Overall, the forecast shows the state will see an estimated $600 million in additional surging tax revenues.

The Outlook

The latest state revenue forecast delivered in Salem Aug. 31, states that the outlook is essentially a coin flip between the soft landing and a recession.
Download PDF Oregon Economic and Revenue Forecast
0
0
0
0
1

Online Poll

Have you recently purchased a firearm for personal safety protection?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.