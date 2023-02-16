Vehicle access to two locations along the beach at Lincoln City could be discontinued under a proposal under review by the Lincoln City Council and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
During a work session Feb. 8, the council reviewed the process that had been initiated in December in which the council passed Resolution 2022-45.
The resolution is a formal request to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) to begin a public process to permanently close the NW 34th Court access to the public and permit only emergency vehicle access to that location.
The city council also requested that the ORPD review the NW 15th Street beach access regarding its suitability for continued use, including whether beach access is appropriate.
The council Resolution 2022-45 extended the closure of NW 34th Court to December 2023. The vehicle beach access at NW 15th Street remains open.
Congestion, safety concerns
Discussion by city officials about the need for the vehicle access closures at the beach has been underway for several years.
The concerns center around the vehicle congestion and public safety on the beach, especially in the summer. Access by emergency vehicles is slowed. High waves and sneaker waves along the beach have also raised concerns.
Over the years, vehicles have gotten stuck in the sand, and on several occasions, been swamped by the incoming tide. Pulling the vehicles from the rising tide can be dangerous and expensive, according to officials.
Following the Feb. 8 work session, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation Department Director Jeanne Sprague said the city is moving ahead with its request to the state agency.
“Lincoln City is already following the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department process, by requesting the agency’s Parks Commission consider the requests in Council approved Resolution 2022-45,” Sprague said.
OPRD response
“These small parking areas are unique to Lincoln County,” OPRD spokesman Chris Havel said. “Other stretches of the beach are open to driving, but these spots are more about parking, and the closest parallel would be the spot up at Cape Kiwanda that went through this same process in 2020 and is now closed to most parking. So, our response is: when a local government formally asks is to change a beach driving rule, we do.”
Havel said enforcement begins with education over citations.
“On the enforcement question, we can issue citations to people who bring a motor vehicle into an area where they aren't allowed, but we usually start with warnings if the rule has changed recently,” he said. “We normally work with both county sheriff and state police on enforcement since they have actual law enforcement powers, and we don't.”
The OPRD regulates the ocean shore and beaches for public use and recreational access and issues permits for improvements on the ocean shore and for the removal of driftwood.
Follow this developing story at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.