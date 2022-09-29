The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
September 13
11:02 a.m.
Caller reported a vehicle with steamed up windows parked for several hours in the 5900 block of Highway 101. Officer responded and made contact with two subjects.
1:23 p.m.
Reported guest found deceased in room in the 2900 block of Highway 101. Medical examiner and DA notified. Report taken. Pacific View responded.
1:38 p.m.
Caller reported a book was stolen in the 1700 block of NW Highway 101. Officer took a report.
10:18 p.m.
Criminal mischief reported from the Ridge Apartments to SW Anchor to 2100 SW Coast Avenue. Report of multiple vehicles egged in large area. A report taken.
September 14
8:42 a.m.
Police responded to the 3500 block of NW Highway 101 after a caller reported a transient male stole funds from tip jar and left area. Suspect male contacted near in the area and taken into custody for Burglary 2, Theft 3 and Trespass 2. Suspect transported to city jail.
10:11 a.m.
Shoplift reported in the 4000 block of Logan Road. Male suspect contacted near U.S. Market arrested for felony PV Warrant confirmed out of state for Robbery. Taken into custody for Disorderly Contact 2, Menacing, PCS Meth, Obstructing Governmental Admin. and PV Warrant. Transported to the city jail.
11:03 p.m.
Police responded to the 1500 block of NW 40th Place after a caller reported a female who advised her friend was in a room with a gun and threatening suicide. Subject was contacted and transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital on a Police Officer Hold.
September 15
3:33 a.m. Caller reported that a resident was throwing things in the 4600 block of SE Lee Avenue. Officer responded. Subject was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital by ambulance on a Mental Health Hold.
9:55 a.m.
Police responded to a Welfare Check in the 4500 block of Highway SW 101 turned onto DOA. District attorney and medical examiner released the body. Pacific View responded. Next of kin notified. Report taken.
Night Patrol
Caller reported an ongoing issue with overnight camping in the area of SW 52nd Court. Campsite set up with stacked logs and black tarp. Officer made contact with male subject and advised of no overnight camping.
Resident in the 3600 block of SW Anchor Avenue reported possible prowler in the area. Extra patrol requested between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Caller reported a subject going through trash at NE 61st Street. Extra patrol requested in the area between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.
September 16
6:06 a.m.
Subject arrested, cited and released for criminal mischief in the 4400 block of SE Highway 101.
12:57 p.m.
911 call for intoxicated and unresponsive female in the 3800 block of SW Jetty Avenue. Subject transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for possible overdose.
5:27 p.m.
Caller reported mother was making suicidal statements and may have a firearm. Subject was located at the trailhead at 14th and Port and transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital on a Police Officer Hold.
September 17
Caller reported that she has police officers living in her attic in the 5400 block of NE Port Lane. Officers checked her attic. Nobody found inside.
September 18
11:51 a.m.
Caller reports seeing two subjects in a blue Buick take item from behind fence in the 1200 block of SE 11th Street. Report taken.
5:58 p.m.
Police responded to the 300 block of SE Oar after a report that a door to house was open. Signs of burglary with forced entry. House cleared. Report taken.
8:47 p.m.
Hit and Run reported in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street.
September 19
12:04 a.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at SE Devils Lake Road and SE Highway 101. Cited driver for Driving Uninsured. Vehicle entered into LEDS as impound by Car Care.
Extra Patrol
Anonymous caller requesting extra patrol behind entire complex in the 4000 block of NW Logan Road due to vehicles parking along the fire lines. Delivery vehicles unable to get through.
3:57 p.m.
Caller reports he left his credit card at location in the 1800 block of Highway 101. Returned for it. Employee claims card was already returned to caller.
4:30 p.m.
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of NW Inlet Court. One vehicle crashed into another and then into a building, which sustained minor damage. Information exchanged. No citations issue.
September 20
3:35 p.m.
Report of a DOA in the 1400 block of NW 17th Street. Medical examiner and DA notified. Body was released to Pacific View.
6:15 p.m.
Police resounded to a Hit and Run in the 500 block of SW Highway 101 after victim reported that her ex-boyfriend rammed her vehicle then opened her door. Both partied left the scene. Possible charges for the ex-boyfriend include Attempted Robbery, Hit and Run and Reckless Endangering.
