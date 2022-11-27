Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Two adults are recovering after suffering 'traumatic injuries' from a fall over the edge of the Depoe Bay Seawall.

Depoe Bay Seawall

The Depoe Bay seawall offers spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, but there are safety signs posted warning people not to venture over the wall because of the danger.

According to Depoe Bay Fire, the two adults fell over the edge, about 15 feet off the sea wall on Saturday, Nov. 19. Both victims landed in the dirt and rocks below. Approximate location circled in red in the attached photo.

The Incident Location

Two adults suffered 'traumatic injuries' after falling off the sea wall to the ground below. The incident occurred in the area marked red, according to Depoe Bay Fire.
