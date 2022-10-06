The following is information sent to The News Guard from the Lincoln County District Attorneys Office.

On October 4, 2022, Jack Edward Sigler, age 54, pleaded guilty to four counts of Burglary in the First Degree and one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree for intentionally killing Waldport resident and City Councilor Mark Cameron Campbell on December 6, 2020. Senior Judge Eric Bergstrom sentenced Sigler to 326 months (27 years) in prison.

Jack Sigler

