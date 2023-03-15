Lincoln City ‘s infamous octopus branding image is about to go sky-high.
New city entrance signs, called wayfinding monuments, are in the works to update the city’s image and help to get people from here to there.
Project start, stop, on again
The Lincoln City entry monuments are part of a Lincoln City wayfinding system that was designed prior to the pandemic, according to Explore Lincoln City Director Ed Dreistadt.
“Fabrication and installation were postponed like a great number of other projects,” Dreistadt said. “We are just now getting back to taking the comprehensive wayfinding system that was designed in ’19 and putting it into place. The first three projects will be the new City Hall sign, which is currently being fabricated, followed by the north and south entry monuments.”
Through a 2019 competitive bid process, the city of Lincoln City selected Colorado-based, Avia, to design the wayfinding monuments. The project was put on hold, then restarted in 2021.
“The wayfinding system, with the entry monuments being a key element, will place the Lincoln City brand along the entire length of the City,” Dreistadt said. “Currently, anyone coming in from the north doesn’t know they’ve entered Lincoln City. Even those that do think that they have left and are coming up to the next town when they go through the Nelscott Gap. With consistent colors, graphics and typeface, the wayfinding system will give visitors (as well as residents) a sense of place that goes from one end of town to the other.”
Location, location, location
Lincoln City Public Works Director Stephanie Reid negotiated for locations within the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) right of way near Streetcar Village on the south and just past the Chinook Winds Golf Resort, near the City line on the north. The locations were chosen from an ODOT safety standpoint combined with a long reading distance leading up to the signs, according to Dreistadt.
The City allocated $150,000 for the entry monuments during the ’21-’22 budget sessions, using money from the Explore Lincoln City contingency budget.
Mayor’s support
Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke revealed a graphic with the new city entrance signs diuring her State of the City presentation Feb. 28. She told The News Guard that the new wayfinding monuments are critical to the city’s economic efforts and the well-being of residents and visitors.
“I have been talking about wayfinding signs for many years,” Wahlke said. “When the Oceanlake public parking lots were created, there were some fun signs indicating the direction to some businesses. Many of these businesses closed or moved and the signs began to deteriorate. Then we decided to change our branding and wanted to wait until that process was completed. I am not sure if signs to businesses will be added at this time, but we definitely need signs indicating where parking lots and restrooms are.”
Wahlke said the wayfinding monuments also will be key in highlighting the city’s unique areas.
Uniform signage throughout our city, beginning at the entrances, will help to show that when you travel through town you are still in Lincoln City,” she said. “Our city is unique and has several "downtown" areas. Wayfinding signs with our "new" branding will show Lincoln City as one city with many areas to explore.”
Specific construction dates of the wayfinding monuments were pending at press time.
