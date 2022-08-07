Lincoln City is ranked as one of the top 12 U.S. seaside cities for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel.

Among the Top 12

Fodor's Travel has listed Lincoln City among the top 12 U.S. seaside cities for summer travel.

The online travel information site is described as dedicated to sharing top travel tips and highlighting breathtaking destinations.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you think parking along the street of NW Quay should be prohibited?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.