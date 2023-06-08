Nearly four years ago to date, David Jin had just graduated from Taft High School in Lincoln City.

Spending his free time playing football and maintaining a 3.89 GPA, Jin was a bright student with big plans for his future. He chose to pursue a future with the United States Navy by attending the U.S. Naval Academy, starting his program in June 2019.

Proud Grad

David Jin, a Taft High School alumnus, has graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy.
The Diploma

David Jin receives his diploma from the U.S. Secretary of Defense.
