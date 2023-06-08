Nearly four years ago to date, David Jin had just graduated from Taft High School in Lincoln City.
Spending his free time playing football and maintaining a 3.89 GPA, Jin was a bright student with big plans for his future. He chose to pursue a future with the United States Navy by attending the U.S. Naval Academy, starting his program in June 2019.
“I’m excited for it, but also really nervous,” Jin told the News Guard in 2019.
Since that interview, Jin has gone through many ups and downs. He’s experienced the challenges of attending the U.S. Naval Academy during a global pandemic. He’s been voted the number one Midshipman in his freshman class. He’s watched friends leave or get kicked out of the Academy. But through it all, Jin persevered.
Now, David Jin is officially a commissioned officer in the rank of Ensign in the United States Navy.
The journey
Last month, Jin graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland as part of the class of 2023. Graduating from the Academy means that Ensign Jin leaves with his Bachelor’s of Science in Robotics and Engineering while also being commissioned as an Ensign with the U.S. Navy, a position equivalent to the rank of Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Jin graduated in the top ten percent of his class and received an invitation from Tau Beta Phi, the nation’s second oldest honor society that invites the top fifth of engineering majors to its organization.
The U.S. Naval Academy requires that graduates give back by serving in the Navy for a number of years. Jin said there are several options that can be pursued, and he’s chosen to serve as a U.S. Navy Pilot, which will require two to three more years of training in flight school. After flight school, his service for the U.S. Navy officially starts.
“The education is free, so you really give back by serving in the Navy. And I chose the Navy pilot [path], so I’m really in it for the long run here,” Jin said with a chuckle.
Next, Jin will head to Pensacola, Florida for flight school. Because the next flight school program is booked full, he will get to start a master’s degree while he waits for his turn to get his wings.
“They’re having me go down to Pensacola, Florida. So, I’ll be there doing flight school,” Jin said. “Because flight school is so backed up right now, we go down there early and start a third of a master’s degree, so we’re not just sitting around. I think it’s called a naval post-graduate school.”
Jin said his last four years at the Academy have been filled with just as many challenges as rewards. One major challenge Jin and his class faced was the dramatic shift that occurred from COVID-19.
“COVID hit the academy pretty hard. I think it was the end of Plebe year when we were sent home, and we remained at home after Spring break,” Jin said. “We came back Sophomore year and the entirety of sophomore year was done out of our dorms. It was one of the worst times of the academy.”
While Jin said COVID-19 altered his own and others’ experience at the Academy, like by taking away an entire summer of training due to closed facilities, he is grateful his class was able to bring back the usual traditions after the pandemic restrictions lifted.
“The class of 2023 was tasked with bringing a sense of normalcy back to the brigade, back to the school. I think we did a really good job at doing that as the only class that knew what the traditions were before COVID,” Jin said.
Jin helped bring back this normalcy in many ways. One of the ways he did this, and one of his biggest accomplishments, he said, was by leading the incoming class of 2026 during their plebe summer. Plebe summer is the training program that is required of all incoming freshmen to the U.S. Naval Academy.
“One of my proudest achievements was getting to lead the incoming class of 2026 during their plebe summer,” Jin said. “I was able to detail them last summer and it was the most rewarding experience ever getting to train them and mold them into the leaders they will become.”
Jin holds that experience close largely because he knows how difficult that first summer can be for incoming students. “Plebe summer kicked my butt. All of it,” he said.
Ultimately, Jin’s hard work and determination got him through that first summer. But he also received some encouragement from an unexpected acquaintance. Soon after beginning his plebe summer, Jin received a letter of congratulations from a Gleneden Beach resident, retired Navy Captain David Maresh.
Local supporter
Captain Maresh, who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with the class of 1973, had never met David Jin. In fact, Maresh said most of what knew about Jin came from reading the News Guard’s article about the Taft High School graduate. But Maresh felt like he and Jin had things in common that not many other people do, and he felt compelled to reach out to the graduate.
“David Jin and I have only three things in common: We are both graduates of Annapolis, we are both Naval Officers, and we both came from small towns and small high schools (me: Dundee and Newberg) where an appointment to Annapolis was an accomplishment that was simply unheard of and seemingly out of reach,” Maresh said. “Yet, with a big dream, guts, and a fair amount of hard work, even small-town kids can do something remarkable.”
Enclosed in the letter Maresh sent was a priceless gift: the Naval Officer’s insignia he wore on his uniform for the previous 30 years.
“It's silver and gold; a shield, crossed anchors and the eagle,” Maresh said. “It fits into the palm of your hand. I asked David to hang onto that insignia as a reminder of his singular goal: His commission as an Officer in the world's most powerful Navy. And [as a reminder] to pull that out whenever he faces the discouragements or doubts that any young man or woman does when faced with the myriad and seemingly insurmountable challenges of Annapolis. I hope that Naval Officer's insignia helped along the way.”
Maresh’s insignia and advice for Jin helped him persevere during his first summer more than Maresh could have ever imagined.
“Captain Maresh was a huge source of encouragement,” Jin said. “He was there at the beginning. When I got to the Academy in 2019, he gave me his officers insignia, which is something you wear on your cover or your hat when you’re an officer. In the letters he wrote to me during my plebe year, he wrote that my singular goal from here on out was to commission as an officer in the world’s greatest navy. I saw that and I took it to heart.”
The future
Jin said the advice from Maresh’s early letters showed him the importance of maintaining integrity and what to look forward to after the Academy.
“Captain Maresh really helped me see the importance of focusing and having grit while maintaining your integrity early on. I was really thankful to him for that,” Jin said. “He also talked about what comes after the Academy. That acted like a light at the end of the tunnel. So, I appreciated him telling me that early on.”
After staying in touch over after the last few years, Maresh said he received Jin’s graduation announcement early last month and was thrilled.
“It's a great example of the American Dream come true,” he said.
While the two have still never met, Jin said they have plans for each of their families to share a meal together soon.
Jin said Maresh’s advice, along with encouragement from family and friends, helped him get to where he is today. But that help was what he needed. He said that his one piece of advice for Taft graduates is to not be afraid to ask for help, something he had to learn along the way.
“One thing I wish I knew going to college was to not be afraid to ask for help. Really, you can’t do it all by yourself. It’s hard to get everything done,” Jin said. “Not being afraid to open up and reach out for help is important. That’s not a sign of weakness. It’s actually you acknowledging that while you have your shortcomings and other people have their shortcomings, everybody still has something to offer. I feel like being able to do that early on is a huge strength.”
Who We Are is a frequent feature in The News Guard, highlighting those in our community who are making a positive difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.