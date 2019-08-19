The Tillamook Off Road Trail Alliance (TORTA) is a small group of passionate community members that see a very bright future for mountain biking on the Oregon Coast
TORTA was formed March 22, 2018, and gained non-profit status (501c3) soon after by merging with Pacific City Pathways.
As avid recreationalists, they have come together to design and create a mountain bike trail system directly north of Pacific City in the Hebo District of the Siuslaw National Forest. Working directly with local land managers and foresters, TORTA is currently flagging over ten miles of trail corridors within the Sand Lake Restoration Project.
As a group, they have been awarded a Travel Oregon grant to finance a master plan for this incredible opportunity of building a world class mountain bike trail network along this beautiful west slope of coastal forest.
TORTA is currently working on Phase One of this plan, which will see the building of new trail and repurposing of retired forest service roads, totaling over 20 miles of non-motorized mountain bike purposed trails. During this period, they are working intently with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to gain all needed approvals, including conducting environmental, anthropological and habitat surveys.
They are looking forward to a successful first phase and to expanding this trail system to not only this U.S. Forest district, but also with adjacent land managers and stakeholders, to create a multi-community trail system. Their goal is to work with the Forest Service and other land managers to allow access for people of all ages to enjoy this majestic forest on bicycles with sustainability, health and education being of primary concern.
TORTA has recently completed the construction of the Pacific City Pathway in Pacific City. This new trail serves as a great, family friendly hiking trail that provides an outstanding view of Haystack Rock at its summit and allows easy access to the local forest on BLM lands. While they do prioritize mountain biking as their primary goal, TORTA reps are all very excited to work on and finalize this brand new hiking trail to serve the residents and many visitors to Pacific City.
TORTA envisions a bright future for mountain biking on the Oregon Coast. The mid-coast is surrounded by amazing topography, dense forests, incredible soils and awe-inspiring views. TORTA believes that mountain biking is the perfect piece of this puzzle to bring sustainable mountain bike recreation into this area. They see an undeserved user group that will blossom with the addition of this recreation resource to our county. Both residents and visitors alike will be able to healthfully recreate year-round and help build community through this activity.
In the near future, mountain biking will allow visitors to disperse from existing destinations in Tillamook and allow them access into this beautiful forest, which will in turn build relationships with full and part time residents and our natural world. TORTA sees an amazing future of off-road bicycling with phase one of this project being just the start to provide a world class trails system.
They hope to work with many different land managers, including private, county, state and federal, to interconnect our local communities with the splendor of outdoor recreation, health, fitness and year-round Mountain Biking Stoke!
For more information about TORTA and local mountain biking trails, follow Tillamook Off-Road Trails Alliance on Facebook.
