The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) is encouraging local businesses to keep an eye open for the prevalence of "For Motion Picture Use Only" currency circulating in the area.
The "currency" is clearly marked as such, as seen in the attached picture, and can be purchased at many retailers, including Walmart and Amazon.
