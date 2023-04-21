The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has awarded the Oregon Coastal Management Program (OCMP) at the Department of Land Conservation and Development’s (DLCD) a $2.01 million grant for the conservation of an iconic coastal headland through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding for Coastal Zone Management programs.
The investment will provide the funding necessary for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians (CTSI) to acquire land on Cape Foulweather, located along the Central Oregon Coast. This rare rocky shore with important salt spray meadow and Sitka Spruce forest habitat will be conserved for its ecological, cultural and visual benefits, bolstering the resilience of the Tribe and coastal community, according to a release from the DLCD.
With its rocky shore, sweeping meadows and upland forest, Cape Foulweather will be the centerpiece of a regional tribal effort focused on invigorating cultural traditions. This area was an important hunting, fishing, and gathering site and within the traditional lands of the people now recognized as the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, the release states.
While the Siletz people have been stewarding Oregon’s central coast since time immemorial, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians experienced a loss of over 100 miles of coastal shoreline ownership nested within 1.1 million acres of original reservation land. With this funding, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians will regain ownership of this parcel and conserve this land as an anchor for cultural resilience and regional collaboration in near shore, upland forest, and estuarine conservation and education. The Siletz people will provide opportunities for education and outreach about the richness of the Oregon Coast, the central role of the tribes in its stewardship, and the value of conserving lands and waters.
“Alongside its inherent ecological, scenic and cultural value, this is land was originally set aside in 1855 as a part of a permanent homeland for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz. We are grateful to have the chance to steward it once again, and thankful to those who made it possible,” Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indian Culture Department History and Archaeology Specialist Peter Hatch said.
“This NOAA funding source is a highly competitive national grant program,” OCMP/DLCD Manager Lisa Phipps said. “To have funding dedicated for this project recognizes the values of this unique habitat at a nationwide level. OCMP views the protection of this unique coastal headland as an integral component to the success of Oregon’s coastal resiliency and conservation goals. As the host agency in the Oregon Coastal Management Program, DLCD recognizes the significance of this award and how this BIL funding aligns with OCMP goals to protect coastal and ocean resources and ensure livable, resilient communities on the Oregon coast. We are honored to have this opportunity to provide the funding through this award for the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians to secure this land and protect this unique and critical habitat.”
Partners invested in the work look to build on the conservation of this land towards a central coast conservation and education program that strengthens community resilience for all Oregonians, the release states, adding that Lincoln County, Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, the Lincoln County Department of Planning and Development and the Lincoln County Land Legacy Program have been strong supporters of this project and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. With established relationships and shared goals, the County and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians leveraged their initial investments to move this project forward.
“The acquisition process for Cape Foulweather was just a paper exercise until I got out on the property,” Lincoln County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson said. “Being out there takes your breath away. I’m proud of Lincoln County’s role in preserving this property. The collaboration that made this possible was tremendous. Personally, I find it especially meaningful that the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians will own that special place. What a great outcome for our community and the nation.”
According to the DLCD, McKenzie River Trust and The Nature Conservancy have played a critical role in building this conservation partnership and others along the central Oregon coast.
“Shortly after expanding our coastal service area north through Lincoln City, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and Lincoln County approached us about this important and timely conservation opportunity. As a local land trust serving Oregon’s central coast, we were able to bring our legal tools and expertise in land transactions to support the permanent conservation of this incredible place,” McKenzie River Trust Central Coast Conservation Program Manager Margaret Treadwell said.
