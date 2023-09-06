Hospital Flooring

Work will begin later this year and is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete, according to a release from Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.

 Courtesy

A legal dispute between a Colorado contractor and Samaritan Pacific Health Services has been resolved through mediation, opening the way for most flooring to be replaced inside the three-story tower at Samaritan’s Newport hospital.

Work will begin later this year and is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete, according to a release from Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you ready for the change from summer to fall?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.