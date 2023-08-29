Court Brief

The brief supports arguments that a 2020 rule adopted during the tail end of the Trump administration is invalid.

Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded schools, requires that schools act to prevent discrimination and harassment on campus.

A coalition of 19 states and the District of Columbia, led by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, announced Aug. 29, that the states have filed an amicus (also known as a friend of the court) brief with the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in a class-action case entitled Hunter v US Department of Education.

