TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, is continuing its Communities First Program, a multi-year sponsorship for selected hospitals and community colleges within the eleven Washington and Oregon counties it serves.
TLC places a high priority on supporting educational and healthcare related services throughout its communities, and that mission developed into the Communities First Program in 2018. To date, the credit union has donated $191,600 to Communities First recipients, including 13 hospital foundations and seven community college foundations.
